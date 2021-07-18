Man charged following seizure of cannabis herb worth €15k in Cork city suburb 

A 30-year-old man allegedly caught with €15,000 worth of cannabis herb at a house in Wilton in February last year was arrested and formally charged.

Detective Garda John Sheedy charged Grzegorz Lukaszka, 30, with counts of having cannabis herb and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at Elmvale Avenue, Wilton, Cork, on February 24 2020.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told the drugs had a street value of €15,000.

Case adjourned

There was no objection to bail as the case was adjourned until September 27 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

The accused is now living at West Beach, Cobh, County Cork.

Michael Quinlan, solicitor, was appointed to represent him on free legal aid as the accused is working only part-time.