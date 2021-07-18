Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 09:00

Man charged following seizure of cannabis herb worth €15k in Cork city suburb 

Man charged following seizure of cannabis herb worth €15k in Cork city suburb 

Judge Olann Kelleher was told the drugs had a street value of €15,000. Stock image. 

Liam Heylin

A 30-year-old man allegedly caught with €15,000 worth of cannabis herb at a house in Wilton in February last year was arrested and formally charged.

Detective Garda John Sheedy charged Grzegorz Lukaszka, 30, with counts of having cannabis herb and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at Elmvale Avenue, Wilton, Cork, on February 24 2020.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment. 

Judge Olann Kelleher was told the drugs had a street value of €15,000.

Case adjourned 

There was no objection to bail as the case was adjourned until September 27 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

The accused is now living at West Beach, Cobh, County Cork. 

Michael Quinlan, solicitor, was appointed to represent him on free legal aid as the accused is working only part-time.

More in this section

Gardaí issue warning about illegal parking at beaches in warm weather Gardaí issue warning about illegal parking at beaches in warm weather
Opening of People's Park on Haulbowline Island 'marks a real turning point' for Cork Harbour Opening of People's Park on Haulbowline Island 'marks a real turning point' for Cork Harbour
Micheál Martin: Government 'made a commitment' to hospitality reopening but formal decision to be made this week Micheál Martin: Government 'made a commitment' to hospitality reopening but formal decision to be made this week
cork courtcork garda
Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 16th Sept

Cork GP says country has just weeks left to stay ahead of surge as further 1,377 Covid-19 cases confirmed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more