Council staff and community groups pay respects to Tony Power

CORK City Council staff formed a guard of honour as the funeral cortege of their colleague Tony Power passed by City Hall on his final journey yesterday.
Mr Power, who passed away suddenly on Monday, was a well-known staff member in City Hall’s Community, Culture and Placemaking Directorate. He worked especially in areas of integration and social inclusion.
As a mark of respect to Mr Power, Cork City Council’s full council meeting on Monday evening was suspended, following the completion of statutory business.
At that meeting, Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher lauded Mr Power’s diligence. He said he was someone who “always had a smile on his face” and would “go out of his way” to help people in any way he could.
A guard of honour was also formed at the River Lee by Meitheal Mara and at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy by Sanctuary Runners, two groups with which Mr Power had worked in his council role.