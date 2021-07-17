Council staff and community groups pay respects to Tony Power

CORK City Council staff formed a guard of honour as the funeral cortege of their colleague Tony Power passed by City Hall on his final journey yesterday.

Mr Power, who passed away suddenly on Monday, was a well-known staff member in City Hall’s Community, Culture and Placemaking Directorate. He worked especially in areas of integration and social inclusion.

Representatives of some of the groups who were among the guards of honour along Anglesea Street in Cork as the cortege with the remains of Tony Power, who worked with Cork City Council in the social inclusion unit, stopped outside City Hall.

As a mark of respect to Mr Power, Cork City Council’s full council meeting on Monday evening was suspended, following the completion of statutory business.

One of the guards of honour socially distanced outside the fire station and garda station. Picture Denis Minihane.

At that meeting, Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher lauded Mr Power’s diligence. He said he was someone who “always had a smile on his face” and would “go out of his way” to help people in any way he could.

One of the guards of honour socially distanced outside City Hall. Picture Denis Minihane.

A guard of honour was also formed at the River Lee by Meitheal Mara and at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy by Sanctuary Runners, two groups with which Mr Power had worked in his council role.