'It can take over people's lives': Cork GP issues warning about long Covid as cases rise

THERE is growing concern about long Covid in younger people as HSE boss Paul Reid reported an increase in the number of hospitalisations among the cohort.

Speaking to Morning Ireland yesterday, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said there has been an increase in the number of young people with Covid-19 being referred to hospital.

Mr Reid said 87% of the cases of the past two weeks have been under the age of 45 while in January, 40% of cases were in people over the age of 45.

“We are seeing transmission levels at a high level for the younger population. That being said, what we do know is Covid, over the past 16 months, causes the most harm to the older population.”

Mr Reid said it is too early to assess the numbers of people who have been hospitalised at the moment, though from talking to lead consultants, they are seeing more younger people.

He added that GPs are also referring more younger people to hospitals.

However, the concern is not just about hospitalisations.

“The concern, particularly for younger people, is long Covid,” he said.

"We have many incidents where people may not have been hospitalised, but long Covid can significantly impact, particularly younger people as well."

He said that those who are currently unvaccinated are the “new vulnerable”.

Dr John Sheehan said he has seen more referrals for Covid testing.

Cork GP Dr John Sheehan said he is beginning to see an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, over 1,000 new cases were confirmed for Ireland.

“We hadn’t had any cases for a long time and now we’re beginning to get a couple and certainly, the number of people we are referring for testing or who have even reported that they went for testing by walk-in has increased in the last week or two.

“Certainly, we are seeing a bit of a change.” Dr Sheehan said that the elderly and young people have been particularly affected by the pandemic, describing the younger cohort as “fantastic” in terms of the sacrifices they have made.

“But what we don’t want is this attitude that 'we’re all going to be OK' because we’re young and hopefully they will, but the fear then of course is that some people will get long Covid.

“The difficultly is with that of course, we don’t know who is going to get it. Fit and healthy people in the prime of their health could get it, people who have underlying conditions could get it or they may not.

“There’s no predicting.” The Blackpool-based GP said long Covid can “take over” people’s lives and have them “out of action” for months.

He added: “The difficulty is the unpredictability of it, we don’t know how long it’s going to last, we don’t know how it's going to affect you, you don’t know if it’s going to affect you long-term.

"We’re only really beginning to see that sort of data now.” Dr Sheehan said he has seen cases of people experiencing long Covid with some out of work for up to eight months as a result.

“These are people who in the normal course of events, are full of their health and very active.” On Friday, 50% of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 were among those aged between 19 and 34.

While most young people will be able to fight the virus without hospitalization, as the cases increase, Dr Sheehan said it is “inevitable” that a number of people will need hospitalization.

“That’s concerning given how well things have been going.” However, he added that continuing to administer vaccines, can make a difference in terms of the need for hospitalization and ICU admissions.

“The more of that we can do, the better.”