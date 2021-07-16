Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 20:23

Two taken to hospital following collision in Northside 

Gardaí attended the collision that occurred shortly after 2pm today.

Maeve Lee

TWO men have been taken to hospital following a single vehicle collision in Cork City.

The road traffic collision occurred at approximately 2 pm today on the Ballyhooly road.

Crews from Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene of the single vehicle collision which resulted in a road closure.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that two males, both in their late teens, were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Cork Airport to receive €1.4m to help compensate for impact of Covid on business

