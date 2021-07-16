Two taken to hospital following collision in Northside 

TWO men have been taken to hospital following a single vehicle collision in Cork City.

The road traffic collision occurred at approximately 2 pm today on the Ballyhooly road.

Crews from Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene of the single vehicle collision which resulted in a road closure.

🚨 Crews are currently in attendance at a Road Traffic Collision on the Ballyhooly Road.

⚠️ Road is currently closed so please use an alternative route.

Thankfully there was no serious injuries. #CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/fOlGnnlxeF — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 16, 2021

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that two males, both in their late teens, were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.