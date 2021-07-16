Covid-19 latest: Over 1,000 new cases confirmed as CMO urges people to 'take every precaution' this weekend

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,173 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the current trajectory of the highly transmissible Delta variant across the country means that unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting Covid-19.

He said that just over 50% of today’s cases are aged between 19-34 years old.

“We continue to experience rapid increases in the incidence of the disease in the community with cases increasing in 22 out of 26 counties and with the greatest majority of cases occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated," he said.

As of 8 am today, 79 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

“We need those who are waiting for full vaccination to take every precaution this weekend and to adhere strongly to the public health advice as they await their vaccines.

"This includes limiting your social contacts, meeting outdoors, staying 2m apart, wearing masks and avoiding international travel," Dr Holohan said.

"If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu: headache, sore throat, runny nose, please let your close contacts know, stay at home and get tested as soon as possible for Covid-19."

From today, 25-29-year-olds can register for their vaccine on the HSE website.

He added: "I would strongly encourage this age group to do so."