Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 17:28

Covid-19 latest: Over 1,000 new cases confirmed as CMO urges people to 'take every precaution' this weekend

Covid-19 latest: Over 1,000 new cases confirmed as CMO urges people to 'take every precaution' this weekend

1,173 new cases have been confirmed with over half of today's cases aged between 19 and 34. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Maeve Lee

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,173 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the current trajectory of the highly transmissible Delta variant across the country means that unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting Covid-19.

He said that just over 50% of today’s cases are aged between 19-34 years old.

“We continue to experience rapid increases in the incidence of the disease in the community with cases increasing in 22 out of 26 counties and with the greatest majority of cases occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated," he said.

As of 8 am today, 79 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

“We need those who are waiting for full vaccination to take every precaution this weekend and to adhere strongly to the public health advice as they await their vaccines.

"This includes limiting your social contacts, meeting outdoors, staying 2m apart, wearing masks and avoiding international travel," Dr Holohan said.

"If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu: headache, sore throat, runny nose, please let your close contacts know, stay at home and get tested as soon as possible for Covid-19."

From today, 25-29-year-olds can register for their vaccine on the HSE website.

He added: "I would strongly encourage this age group to do so."

Read More

New data shows which areas of Cork have highest number of Covid-19 cases

More in this section

'Flying Corkman' honoured on the 40th anniversary of establishing new Irish land speed record 'Flying Corkman' honoured on the 40th anniversary of establishing new Irish land speed record
Law and justice concept Mother who kicked and picked up 20-month-old child by the hair in Cork park escapes conviction
Former Scientology member fails in his bid to overturn verbal abuse conviction at Cork court Former Scientology member fails in his bid to overturn verbal abuse conviction at Cork court
#covid-19cork health
Restaurant in West Cork makes decision to remain closed for indoor dining until they feel it is safe 

Restaurant in West Cork makes decision to remain closed for indoor dining until they feel it is safe 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more