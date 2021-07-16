Schoolboy who suffered hand injury during PE class awarded €60,000 compensation

A Listowel schoolboy suffered a nasty hand injury during a PE class when his hand was cut on a previously broken window pane and now he has been awarded €60,000 compensation.

The plaintiff’s senior counsel John Lucey said the first year student was playing soccer at the school hall in Listowel when his right hand came in contact with a broken window, injuring it to the extent that surgery was required.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross said at the High Court sitting in Cork that the young plaintiff who is now aged 15 sustained a very nasty scar.

The judge approved the €60,000 award in favour of Ethan Farley, suing through his mother, Helen Farley, of Bunagarha, Listowel, County Kerry. The respondent in the action was the board of management of St. Michael’s College, Listowel.

Citing an affidavit from Amy Connolly, solicitor from Cantillon Solicitors, Mr Lucey SC stated that the teenager sustained injuries as a result of an incident on August 28 2019 when he was participating in a physical education class at St. Michael’s College.

Mr Lucey said the then 13-year-old was running and put his right hand out to stop and unfortunately struck a pane of glass which was previously broken and not repaired.

He suffered what was described as a transverse laceration to the palm of his right hand, resulting in complete division of the radial nerve in his right index finger and bruising to the ulnar digital nerve of the right thumb. The claimant is right hand dominant.

Surgeon Mr Eoin O’Broin reported that the teenager regained a full range of movement and the long term prognosis was good and that he should be able to perform most tasks in terms of manual dexterity.

Mr Justice Cross asked if the family was happy with the outcome of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board which was before the High Court for approval. Mrs Helen Farley indicated that the family’s only concern was that the injury would not affect him in later life.

Mr Justice Cross approved the award of just over €60,000, to be lodged in court for the benefit of Ethan Farley until he reaches the age of 18.