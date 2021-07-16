Restaurant in West Cork makes decision to remain closed for indoor dining until they feel it is safe 

THE owners of a restaurant in West Cork have decided against opening for indoor dining, stating that they will only operate indoors when they feel it is safe to do so.

Chris Heinhold and Emer Kelly, owners of West Café and Wine Bar in Bantry, took to social media to inform customers that they will not be opening for indoor dining when it is allowed to return.

The restaurant is currently operating with its outdoor dining space which has a capacity for up to ten tables.

In a social media post, they said they do not feel the time is right to reopen for indoor dining.

“We will not be opening for indoor dining until we decide it’s safe to do so. We don’t think that time is now.

“We are incredibly lucky to have an amazing outdoor space, shady in the sun and covered for the rain. We totally understand how difficult the government mismanagement of this reopening must be for those without outdoor space," they said.

“For us, the decision not to dine indoors yet is an easy one.”

Speaking to The Echo, Chris Heinhold said they made the decision after watching how the Government has been constructing the plan for indoor dining which he said doesn’t appear to be “well-thought-out”.

“If they had come up with a solid plan in plenty of time, then obviously things would be different.

“If the cases weren’t where they are now, then maybe things would be different, but I just have no confidence that the people making these decisions really know what it’s going to be like on the doors or on the telephone taking reservations.”

Another aspect, he said is safety, with many of their staff not yet fully vaccinated while the “policing” of those who are allowed to dine inside would also be a concern.

Mr Heinhold added that he is “worried about what’s going to happen next”.

“I just hope that we’re able to stay open for outside, even after the opening inside, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

"I think we’ve all gotten used to changing direction and being as light on our feet as possible.”

On Thursday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the target date for the reopening indoor dining is Monday, July 26.

However, the legislation still has to pass through the Seanad and will then go to the President to sign into law.