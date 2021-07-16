Two men charged in connection with cannabis seizure in Cork granted bail, cases adjourned to autumn

Two men charged in connection with the seizure of €105,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Cork city had the cases against them adjourned until October 6 for the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions.

Oscar Escobar, 37, was represented by solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin at Cork District Court and there was no objection to the adjournment application.

Escobar’s co-accused, Juan Carlos Barcenilla, 33, represented by solicitor Shane Collins-Daly, was also remanded on continuing bail until the same date.

Gardaí searched a house on Sunday’s Well Road on November 2 2020 and it is alleged that they seized €85,000 of suspected cannabis herb, and that in a second search at a house on Blarney Street €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb was found.

The gardaí did not object to bail being granted to the two accused.

However, they did require that conditions would be attached.

Bail conditions required Escobar of 117 Sunday’s Well Road, Cork, to sign on at Anglesea Street garda station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and to supply a mobile phone number to gardaí and be contactable at all times.

Barcenilla of the same address was required to sign on at Gurranabraher garda station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and to surrender his passport.

Both defendants are charged with possession of cannabis herb and having the drug for sale or supply on November 2 at Sunday’s Well Road, Cork.