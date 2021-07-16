Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 12:40

Cork weather: Glorious conditions forecast for the weekend but public urged to be sun smart

Cork weather: Glorious conditions forecast for the weekend but public urged to be sun smart

The glorious weather in Cork in recent days is set to continue over the weekend, with temperatures possibly reaching highs of 25 to 27 degrees.

Amy Nolan

The glorious weather in Cork in recent days is set to continue over the weekend, with temperatures possibly reaching highs of 25 to 27 degrees.

Today is expected to remain dry and sunny, and the public has been urged to be sun smart whilst out and about as UV levels are high across the country. 

Met Éireann has reminded people to take precautions such as applying SPF, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses - wraparound, if possible. 

UV levels will remain high tomorrow. 

"Tomorrow will be very warm or hot, and dry with good sunshine for many," Met Éireann has stated.

"Temperatures will rise to 25 to 27 degrees, cooler near coasts due to sea breezes, with light northeast or variable breezes inland."

Tomorrow night will be "very mild" with temperatures remaining above 14 degrees in many areas.

The fine weather continues on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 23 to 27 degrees.

There is uncertainty in the forecast from midweek, but the current outlook suggests dry weather conditions for the start of the week ahead. 

Read More

New culture trail details 30 fun places in Cork for children to explore

More in this section

Two men charged in connection with cannabis seizure in Cork granted bail, cases adjourned to autumn Two men charged in connection with cannabis seizure in Cork granted bail, cases adjourned to autumn
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing New data shows which areas of Cork have highest number of Covid-19 cases
Cork Airport to receive €1.4m to help compensate for impact of Covid on business Cork Airport to receive €1.4m to help compensate for impact of Covid on business
cork weather
Bailey drug-driving conviction appeal adjourned to October 

Bailey drug-driving conviction appeal adjourned to October 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more