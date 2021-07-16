Cork weather: Glorious conditions forecast for the weekend but public urged to be sun smart

The glorious weather in Cork in recent days is set to continue over the weekend, with temperatures possibly reaching highs of 25 to 27 degrees.

Today is expected to remain dry and sunny, and the public has been urged to be sun smart whilst out and about as UV levels are high across the country.

Met Éireann has reminded people to take precautions such as applying SPF, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses - wraparound, if possible.

UV levels will remain high tomorrow.

"Tomorrow will be very warm or hot, and dry with good sunshine for many," Met Éireann has stated.

"Temperatures will rise to 25 to 27 degrees, cooler near coasts due to sea breezes, with light northeast or variable breezes inland."

Tomorrow night will be "very mild" with temperatures remaining above 14 degrees in many areas.

The fine weather continues on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 23 to 27 degrees.

There is uncertainty in the forecast from midweek, but the current outlook suggests dry weather conditions for the start of the week ahead.