Progress continuing on construction of major Cork school building project

Continued progress is being made on the construction of one of Cork’s largest-ever school-building projects, and it is expected that two of the three new schools on the campus will be ready to open ahead of the new school term.

The Cork Education & Training Board (CETB) launched the development of the three-school campus at Ardnacloghy, Carrigaline, in November 2017.

The campus will be a new home for a 500-pupil Gaelcholáiste, a Gaelscoil and a SONAS Junior primary school.

Once complete, it will cater to the educational needs of more than 1,000 pupils.

While the Gaelscoil and SONAS schools are expected to commence the new school term at the campus, the CETB said that the Gaelcholáiste will be delayed by a number of weeks.

A spokesperson for the CETB told The Echo: “The Carrigaline School Campus is a significant Cork Education and Training Board infrastructural development providing accommodation to three Carrigaline schools.

“Construction work on the site has experienced delays due to inclement weather, Covid-19 restrictions and materials delays. The Gaelscoil and SONAS schools will commence the new school term at the Campus, while the Gaelcholáiste will be delayed by approximately four to five weeks.

“During this time the school will continue to operate from its current location in Waterpark House. The contractor and design team are working to reduce the delay to a minimum.”

Local Fianna Fáil councilor Seamus McGrath said there is growing excitement in the locality with regards to the new state-of-the-art school campus.

“It is exciting. It represents a very significant investment in education in the area. Three new school buildings is excellent. From an educational point of view, it is a superb facility and represents a very significant investment in the area.”

Mr McGrath said the new facilities are ‘needed’ to cater to the growing population in the Carrigaline hinterland.

“The facilities are needed. The Gaelcholáiste is in temporary accommodation since it started in Carrigaline a number of years ago. They will now be going into a purpose-built building which is good news. The Gaelscoil is bursting at the seams in recent years and a lot of their outdoor space was taken up with prefabs. It is great that they will have a state-of-the-art building and improved capacity.

“The SONAS has a long-standing relationship with Carrigaline so it is fantastic that they will get a new building. They will have room for additional capacity which is badly needed and very welcome,” he added.

Cllr McGrath said he is engaging with council engineers with regard to traffic and infrastructure concerns.

“I know there are concerns around the infrastructure serving the schools and about the traffic. I am aware of these concerns and I am engaging with the council engineers. A lot of work has been invested in this project. It has been in the pipeline for some time.”

The new three-school campus will further enhance the educational facilities on offer to students in the general Carrigaline area.

Mr McGrath said there is a great ‘cluster’ of educational facilities in Carrigaline.

“We have a great cluster of educational facilities in Carrigaline. We have three secondary schools, the Community School, the Edmund Rice College, and the Gaelcholáiste. Equally, there are a number of primary level schools and the old Gaelscoil will become a special school. The old building will continue to be used for educational purposes. We really have outstanding educational facilities in the area. I want to thank everyone for bringing that about,” he added.