Cork rental tenants living with rat infestations and mould during pandemic out of fear of eviction, claims housing charity

Representatives from Threshold, an organisation offering support to those at risk of homelessness, said clients are dealing with serious issues without much input from landlords.
It comes as the charity’s Cork office was notified of 542 termination notices since the beginning of this year, 299 of which were invalid.
Threshold assistant regional services manager Regina Baylor toldthat the trends they are experiencing are “very concerning”.
She said some landlords are using the pandemic as an excuse for neglecting issues such as rat infestations and black mould.
Ms Baylor said it is families who are most severely affected.
“Many are single-parent families,” she said. “The landlord assumes that [they] won’t complain because it’s going to be so hard for them to find another place that will take them.
“When you are looking at photographs of these places, you can almost smell the dampness.”
