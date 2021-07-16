Cork rental tenants living with rat infestations and mould during pandemic out of fear of eviction, claims housing charity

A CORK housing charity has said that some renters in Cork are putting up with dangerous living conditions to avoid eviction and possible homelessness.

Representatives from Threshold, an organisation offering support to those at risk of homelessness, said clients are dealing with serious issues without much input from landlords.

It comes as the charity’s Cork office was notified of 542 termination notices since the beginning of this year, 299 of which were invalid.

Threshold assistant regional services manager Regina Baylor told The Echo that the trends they are experiencing are “very concerning”.

She said some landlords are using the pandemic as an excuse for neglecting issues such as rat infestations and black mould.

Ms Baylor said it is families who are most severely affected.

“Many are single-parent families,” she said. “The landlord assumes that [they] won’t complain because it’s going to be so hard for them to find another place that will take them.

“When you are looking at photographs of these places, you can almost smell the dampness.”

“It’s very concerning to know that there are children sleeping there.”

“You wonder how their lungs can be healthy given the major lung infections mould can cause. Often people are hesitant to allow us to make contact with the landlord on their behalf.”

BLAME LAID ON TENANTS

She added that a number of landlords refuse to admit any wrongdoing.

“You see mould coming up from the ground because the waterproof membrane wasn’t put in place properly,” she said.

“It’s easy to spot black-and-white mould because the underlay hasn’t been put in properly. You still get the landlords trying to blame the clients when the place is covered in mould and the walls are crying with dampness.”

The team is calling for changes to current Housing Assistance Payment rates.

“The HAP rates haven’t risen since 2016,” she said. “The most councils will give is a 20% uplift. These need to be revised, because they are putting people in the poverty trap. We’ve had to refer people to charities like SVP, Cork Penny Dinners, and Feed Cork as a result of them not being able to put food on the table because of the HAP rates.”

Threshold assistant manager Conor Lynch said tenants are often afraid to report issues in case it affects their HAP payment.

“If an inspection is carried out and the property is not fit for purpose, they can stop paying the HAP,” he said.

“In that respect, the regulations can be quite toothless. We have seen this happen. The only choice the tenant has then is to pay from their own pocket, and fall into arrears as a result.”

NCT APPROACH

Edel Conlon, head of Threshold’s Cork office, said that an NCT-style approach to the rental market is badly needed.

“Rent Tenancies Board research shows that 61% in receipt of this payment are paying a top-up,” she said. “This is in the case of rent supplement, housing assistance payment, or even the rental accommodation scheme which is currently being phased out. We are looking for a NCT-style approach to housing where people have to certify that the property is up to a certain standard before it can be rented. This would ensure that substandard properties wouldn’t make it to the market in the first place.”

Mr Lynch said that tenants are facing additional pressure outside of the rent pressure zones.

“Outside the rent pressure zones, we have seen rents doubled overnight,” he said. “The number of rent increases that come to us are just a fraction of what is out there.”

To contact or find out more about how to access support from Threshold, visit their website.