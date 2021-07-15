Couple accused of having heroin for sale must stay off Cork to Dublin buses and trains

A YOUNG man and a young woman from Cork accused of having heroin for sale were released on bail on condition that they would stay off Cork/Dublin buses and trains.

Detective Garda Martina Drew asked for that bail condition in the two cases before Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher commented on the bus and train bail condition saying, “that is an unusual one”.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said, “It is a bit of a story.”

However, the background to the case was not outlined when the two accused were brought before the court.

Det. Garda Drew gave evidence yesterday of arresting 29-year-old Jason Murphy of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, and charging him with being in possession of Diamorphine, better known as heroin and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The charges both relate to Mayfield garda station.

Murphy was told that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say could be taken down and given in evidence. Murphy made no reply.

Det Garda Drew then said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail. However, she first sought the bail condition that, “he is not to travel on the train or bus to Dublin”.

Mr Buttimer said the accused agreed to that bail condition.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions would have to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case and he sought an adjournment until October 28. Judge Kelleher acceded to that application and also granted free legal aid to Mr Buttimer on the basis that Murphy is on jobseeker’s allowance.

Co-accused, 24-year-old Emma Wallace of Edel House, Grattan Street, Cork, was charged with similar offences but in relation to July 14 at Mayfield garda station.

She also made no reply to the charges and was represented on free legal aid by Mr Buttimer. Her case was adjourned to October 28 on the same bail condition in relation to buses and trains between Cork and Dublin.