Jail for man found begging on streets of Cork city for thirteenth time

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on Emmet Curley who is originally from Shannon, County Clare, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the latest begging offence committed by Curley occurred on June 23 in Cork city centre where he was obstructing the free passage of pedestrians.

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused had 52 previous convictions – twelve of which were for begging.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused man did not cause the gardaí any difficulty.

Mr Burke said the defendant was on a methadone drug treatment programme and was doing well. He has been living with the Simon community in Cork for many years and they recently organised rental accommodation for him.

Mr Burke said that while Curley had been getting into trouble in the past he had been staying out of trouble recently.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “As against that, he has 12 previous convictions for this same offence unfortunately.” 

The judge said that the one-month term would not add to the a longer sentence imposed on him earlier this month for carrying knives. The defendant was searched at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on June 26 2020 and the box-cutter knives with three-inch blades were found in his bag. 

Curley told gardaí he used them for arts and crafts but he understood it was an offence to be carrying them around.

