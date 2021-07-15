Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 15:46

Fire services see reduction in number of callouts for collisions but increases in other incidents 

Cork County Council's Fire Service saw a reduction in the number of callouts in relation to Road Traffic Collisions in 2020.

Maeve Lee

CORK County Fire Services saw a reduction in the number of callouts for collisions in 2020, though callouts relating to special services including ambulance assists increased.

That’s according to figures within Cork County Council’s Annual Report for 2020.

Cork County is served by 20 Retained Fire Stations and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Fire Service personnel continued to be available to respond to incidents across the county.

All incidents were responded to in 2020 and was no significant change in the number of callouts during the year when compared to 2019, with a reduction of just 2.7%.

There was, however, a 21% increase in the number of callouts relating to special services, including ambulance assists.

According to the figures, there were 531 such incidents in 2020 and 439 in 2019.

In 2020, there were a similar number of callouts in relation to fires with 750, compared to 800 in 2019.

There was a 21% reduction in the number of Road Traffic Collisions last year with 267 callouts in relation to collisions while in 2019, there were 339.

In 2020, there was a similar number of ‘false alarms’ recorded when compared to 2019 with 280 recorded and 300 the year prior.

The total number of incidents in 2020 came to 1,828 while this figure stood at 1,878 in 2019.

The average of turnout times to fires in 2020 was 4:46 while the average response time was just under 14 minutes.

Over 37% of all calls had a response time of less than ten minutes while 45.5% had a response time of between 10 and 20 minutes.

17% had a response time greater than 20 minutes.

The average of turnout times for non-fire emergencies stood at 4:48 for the same period while the average of response times was just over 13 minutes.

cork county councilfire service
