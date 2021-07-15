Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 15:12

Brittany Ferries preparing for resumption of non-essential travel from Cork

Over 600 passengers are due to travel from Cork on flagship cruise ferry, Pont-Aven on Saturday, July 24.Image: Brittany Ferries.

Roisin Burke

Brittany Ferries is gearing up for the resumption of non-essential international travel from July 19 and says there is already healthy demand for crossings. 

The company, whose main passenger service in­ Ireland operates from Cork to Roscoff, said booking numbers are looking positive with over 600 passengers due to travel from Cork on flagship cruise ferry, Pont-Aven on Saturday, July 24.

It said there is still plenty of availability for anyone looking to get away this summer.

“We want to remind people of all the great reasons to travel by ferry this summer,” said Hugh Bruton, Brittany Ferries General Manager for Ireland. “Taking the ferry means there’s no need to mingle in a busy terminal building, or arrivals hall, alongside passengers from multiple destinations.

“Drive on-board in your own car, then head straight to a cabin which is fed by fresh sea air. Step outside on deck, visit a bar, restaurant or shop, and do so while social distancing in safety and comfort. This is the modern ferry experience.” 





