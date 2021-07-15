Lotto players in Cork urged to check tickets as lucky player just one number away from €6m jackpot

LOTTO players in Cork are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after one lucky player was just one number away from scooping the €6,123,735 jackpot.

The Cork ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus to win €99,638 in last night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at O’Riordan’s Filling Station in Lower Bluepool, Kanturk.

Shaun O’Riordan, who owns the family-run store along with his sister Mardy, said there is a great buzz in the shop following the news.

“We have lots of local customers so it’s great to think that someone in the town might have won over €99,000.

“We have a team of 16 working here so there’s already a great buzz around the place – I imagine this will grow even more as customers come in throughout the day to check their tickets as the news spreads," he said.

“We’re all over the moon for the lucky winner – now let’s hope we can have a repeat of this on Saturday night and sell another winning ticket!”

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Lotto draw were 03, 09, 11, 27, 29, 47 and the bonus was 34.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.