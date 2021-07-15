Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 11:42

Plans in the pipeline for a new waffle and ice cream shop in Cork city

Plans are in the pipeline for a new ice cream and waffle shop on Cork's vibrant Oliver Plunkett Street. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Amy Nolan

Plans are in the pipeline for a new waffle and ice cream shop on Cork's vibrant Oliver Plunkett Street.

A planning application has been lodged with Cork City Council seeking permission for the change of use of 47 Oliver Plunkett Street from retail to a waffle and ice cream shop on the ground floor and from storage to food preparation area on the first floor.

The premises was previously a bag shop. 

The planning application was submitted by Bubble Waffle Factory, which already operates a store on Liffey Street Lower in Dublin. 

In the planning application statement, it states that the applicant is a leaseholder of the premises and the landowner has provided written consent for the for the applicant to make the application. 

A decision on the planning application is expected by September 1. 

Grange to Tramore Valley Park cycle link is still on track, says Cork City Council

