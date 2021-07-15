Homeless man convicted for digging up paving slabs in Cork jailed for 'rapists' graffiti

A homeless man who was jailed last month for digging up paving slabs around Cork city centre and leaving cut flowers in the holes has got another prison term for spray-painting graffiti referring to rapists on a hoarding.

Eric Geaney wrote the words, “Is this place really full of rapists?” on the hoarding around a site on a laneway in Cork city centre.

Geaney was sentenced to three months to run concurrently with a four-month sentence imposed on him on June 21.

Now the 29-year-old has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by writing graffiti on June 4.

Garda Barry O’Shea testified that the graffiti was sprayed on the construction hoarding. Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This is his fifth conviction for causing criminal damage.” He asked the accused directly in court, “Is this going to stop?” Geaney replied, “Yes.” Eddie Burke solicitor said the accused did not like prison.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Cork City Council street-cleaning staff made the discovery early on the morning of April 12 2020 when they found paving stones had been removed at locations on Paul Street, St Peter and Paul Place and Lavitt’s Quay. Dozens of paving stones had been removed at each of the locations and neatly stacked nearby with cut flowers and greenery left in their place to cover the spaces.

Geaney later said he was making an artistic statement.

When he was sentenced for the criminal damage on June 21 he was also sentenced for calling a garda names, including rapist and a paedophile and threatening to cut his throat.

There were other public order incidents, carrying of knives and thefts around Cork city to which Eric Geaney also pleaded guilty. Mr Burke said the accused was only using the knives as cutlery for eating while he was homeless.