Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 10:16

'Nothing to do with me': Man denies any knowledge of gear bag of heroin found at Cork checkpoint 

Thomas Lakes appeared again from Mountjoy Jail by video link to Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

The Dubliner facing charges in relation to the seizure of €70,000 worth of heroin at a garda checkpoint in Cork will be served with a book of evidence on July 27.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case from Cork District Court to Mallow District Court for that purpose.

Judge Kelleher said that the case could then be sent forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on September 1.

In his bail application at the district court last month, Lakes said he knew nothing about gear bag containing heroin.

He said he was walking along the road when he was stopped by gardaí and questioned about the drugs. He said they did not belong to him.

Detective Garda Aidan Long testified during the bail application by Lakes that the accused was travelling in a car that stopped behind another car at a Covid-19 checkpoint on the main Cork-Limerick Road on March 16 and that a number of people allegedly got out of the car.

The detective said he saw Thomas Lakes carrying the bag and that when the bag was subsequently found during a search there was documentation in the bag with the defendant’s name on it.

Cross-examined by Sergeant Gearóid Davis about the bag, during his unsuccessful bail application, the defendant replied, “Nothing to do with me.”

