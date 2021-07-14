Gardaí object to bail being granted to man who allegedly brandished knife at Cork city storehouse

GARDAÍ objected to bail being granted to a 50-year-old man who allegedly pulled a knife from a holster on his belt when trespassing at the storehouse for the Quay Co-Op in Cork.

Garda Cian Foley arrested a defendant, named on the charges as Niall O’Brien who lives at an apartment at 19/20 Cove St, Cork.

The accused represented himself – declining the offer of a solicitor under the Free Legal Aid scheme – and said that the name on the charges was incorrect and that his name, as per his birth cert, was Cornelius James O’Brien.

“I don’t accept the charge. I don’t identify as Niall O’Brien,” the defendant said.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to change it to that.

O’Brien is charged with entering a building as trespasser and possession of a knife.

Garda Foley said at Cork District Court, “It is alleged that on July 13 at approximately 7.50 a.m. Mr O’Brien left his apartment with a knife in a holster attached to his belt.

“He then made his way to a storehouse next door to his apartment. He made his way through the store until he observed a member of staff.

“Mr O’Brien then – in his own words – brandished the knife to the male staff member and told him to leave him alone.

“He left the store and walked on to Cove Street where he walked up and down. He interacted with a delivery driver telling him to f*** off twice and he displayed the knife in his direction.

"The driver said he was afraid at this time. Mr O’Brien then entered his apartment.”

Garda Foley said the defendant lives next door to the storehouse and gardaí were concerned he might try to interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

Judge Kelleher granted the 50-year-old bail on conditions and adjourned the case for a fortnight to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Bail conditions require him sign on at his local garda station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and does not enter the Quay Co-Op storehouse or shop.

The case was adjourned until July 27.