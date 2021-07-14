Bishopstown man signs guilty pleas related to the distribution of child pornography

A 44-year-old man from Bishopstown signed pleas of guilty to the distribution of child pornography last year and other related charges.

Owen Rea of Westgate Road, Bishopstown, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that in the charges brought against Owen Rea by Garda Sheena Dowling, the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court or for a signed plea to be entered at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said the accused was prepared to enter a signed plea of guilty to each of the four charges against him.

When that was done Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on September 1.

Owen Rea admitted that on unknown dates between April 10 and 22, 2020, within the state in the district court area of Cork city he did knowingly distribute child pornography using electronic service provider, Telegram, for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show.

A second distribution charge in the same terms was brought in relation to another electronic service provider, KIK.

The third charges states that on April 12, 2020 at an unknown location with the state he did knowingly produce text conversation using KIK and a Samsung Galaxy S7 between two named usernames, which involved a conversation detailing the sexual abuse of a ten-year-old child, which is deemed child pornography, for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show.

Finally, he is charged with having at his home at Westgate Road on a Samsung Galaxy S7 a total of 971 images which consisted of 409 images of sexual activity with a child and 562 images where a child’s genitalia was exposed/displayed and a total of 129 movies consisting of 104 videos of sexual activity with a child and 25 videos where a child’s genitalia was exposed/displayed.

Owen Rea was remanded on bail for sentencing in September.