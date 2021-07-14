Cork Covid testing centres revise available time slots

The opening hours for walk-ins at the Covid testing centres in Cork and Kerry are being changed.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare announced the revised time slots for walk-in testing at Covid-19 test centres in Cork and Kerry on Wednesday.

Walk-in testing without appointment or referral will still be available at the following times:

The Lee Test Centre, Cork city - Monday to Sunday: 9am to 11am, Dunmanway – Monday to Saturday: 9am to midday (closed on Sunday).

Tralee – Monday to Saturday: 9am to 11am and Sundays and Bank Holidays 2pm to 3pm.

However, outside of these times, testing is by appointment Appointments can be booked online at hse.ie, and the public are encouraged to book in advance here.

Booking in advance gives management time to make sure that the centres run as efficiently and safely as possible throughout the day.

The Community Healthcare team also reminded people if they have symptoms then they should contact their GP immediately and they can refer you for a Covid-19 test if necessary.

“If you are a close contact, contact tracers will advise you on what you need to do, and you should not attend as a walk-in.”