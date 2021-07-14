Covid-19 latest: 783 new cases as Delta variant has 'considerable' impact on transmission

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 783 additional cases of Covid-19 as the Delta variant continues to have a “considerable impact” on the transmission of the virus.

As of 8 am today, 73 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 20 are in ICU.

There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, stated that the latest data is showing “clear increases in incidence of disease right across the country”.

“There is no question that the delta variant is having a considerable impact on transmission of Covid-19."

“Delta also appears to be presenting with a different variety of symptoms than we have seen with other variants, including headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose," he said.

“If you have any symptoms of a cold or flu it is vital that you isolate immediately and arrange a test.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said we know that the Delta variant is now responsible for most cases in Ireland and that it is at least twice as transmissible as the previous dominant variant.

“We have seen incidence increase significantly over the last two weeks, especially in unvaccinated groups,” he said.

Prof Nolan said infections are now growing at 2-4% per day.

“We can control this, and as we move towards a further re-opening of society next week, it is important to remember that the public health advice that we all so familiar with is as effective in breaking the chains of transmission of the Delta variant as it has been throughout the pandemic.”

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Throughout this pandemic, we have been mindful of the disproportionate impact the necessary public health measures have had on certain people in our society.

Dr Holohan stated that this remains the case as we are continuing to see young people "suffer a great burden" as they wait for their vaccinations.

“As we continue to re-open society and enjoy being able to meet loved ones again, it is important to remember that not all social situations are the same."

He reminded the public that there are certain instances that are riskier than others.

"As we have said throughout this pandemic, Covid-19 spreads much easier indoors and when public health measures are not prevalent and as such, it is important to exercise caution in all environments as we continue to safely meet others.”