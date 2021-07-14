Argideen Valley Trail walkway officially opened by Mayor in West Cork

THE Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan has officially opened the new Argideen Valley Trail walkway in picturesque West Cork.

Works were recently completed on the installation of way-markers, map boards, and interpretive signs along the new walking route that runs from Ballinscarthy to Timoleague and onto Courtmacsherry.

The walk is approximately 15kms in length and funding for the project was awarded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Pictured at the official opening of the new Argideen Valley Trail walkway are The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan with MacDara Ó Hici, Cork County Council, Betty Hennessy, Walking Committee Member and Edward McSweeney, Community Activist, Timoleague. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Mayor Coughlan, said of the Argideen Valley Trail:

“This walkway connects Ballinascarthy down to Timoleague and Courtmacsherry and the Seven Heads walks, expanding the connectivity of walking routes in this beautiful part of Cork,” she said.

Ms Coughlan said the new Argideen Valley Trail will be a ‘lovely asset’ for the community.

“As well as scenery, this area has a wealth of history and heritage and interpretive signage improves the visitor experience greatly.

"It’s a lovely asset for the community and a wonderful attraction for visitors."

"Heritage and cultural tourism are key to the economic success of the county.

“The development of the Argideen walkway will provide a key piece of recreational infrastructure that links rural development, tourism development, and the development of a local amenity,” she added.

Pictured at the opening of the new Argideen Valley Trail walkway are The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan with, from left: Cllr. Kevin Murphy; Betty Hennessy, Walking Committee Member; Cllr. John O'Sullivan, Chairman of Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District; Edward McSweeney, Community Activist, Timoleague and Paul Barry, Cork County Council.

The walk which begins in Ballinascarthy beside the Henry Ford car, goes to Timoleague and onto Courtmacsherry, traversing scenic countryside, along very quiet roads with great views of the surrounding landscape, passing through the smaller villages of Clogagh and Inchy Bridge, with seven points of interest for visitors.

The theme of the walk ‘Walkthrough History’ highlights the diverse historical, physical and cultural landscape of this area of West Cork, and draws visitors further inland.

The way-markers, map boards and interpretive signs along the route help keep visitors on track and provide information on some of the key sites along the route.