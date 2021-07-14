Corkman Seán Clancy appointed Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces

Corkman Major General Seán Clancy has been appointed Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.

On Tuesday, the Government accepted the recommendation of the Minister for Defence Simon Coveney to nominate Major General Seán Clancy for appointment by the President as Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.

He will succeed the current Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, who will retire as the current holder of the appointment on September 29 of this year.

Major General Seán Clancy has been appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces.

Minister Coveney congratulated Major General Clancy on his new appointment and said that he looks forward to working closely with him in the future.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vice Admiral Mark Mellett for his outstanding contribution as Chief of Staff over the last six years.

On behalf of the Government, I would like to wish him well in his future endeavours and to thank him for his hard work and commitment over many years of service in the Defence Forces.

“The leadership, professionalism and dedication shown by him has brought great honour on the Defence Forces and on this nation as a whole,” he said.

Major General Seán Clancy joined the Irish Defence Forces in 1984 as a cadet and commenced his flight training in 1986 and has been a driver of change and a champion for innovation within the Defence Forces.

He played a central role in the development of Ireland’s first Emergency Aeromedical Service established in 2012.

He was the co-author of the Defence Forces Leadership Doctrine published in 2016 and subsequently led the team that developed the current vision and values-based strategy for the Defence Forces post the publication of the White Paper on Defence.