WATCH: Aiken Promotions to announce major gig for Cork 

Aiken Promotions will tomorrow announce a major event to take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork city.

The concert promoters will officially reveal the big news at 8am, although from teaser videos on their social media channels the mystery act looks set to be Sir Elton John.

✨ 𝟾 𝙰𝙼 ✨ 𝚃𝙾𝙼𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙾𝚆 ✨ pic.twitter.com/dDMJWJAT8h — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) July 14, 2021

The latest teaser video gives a number of clues, including a few bars of Sir Elton's smash hit, 'Bennie and the Jets'.

His signature 'E' with the star in the middle is also shown at multiple points during the thirty-second clip and at the end takes off mimicking a rocket.

The music legend is already set to perform at the 3Arena in Dublin in December.