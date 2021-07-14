Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 10:04

WATCH: Aiken Promotions to announce major gig for Cork 

Aiken Promotions will announce a major event to take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork city. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Aiken Promotions will tomorrow announce a major event to take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork city.

The concert promoters will officially reveal the big news at 8am, although from teaser videos on their social media channels the mystery act looks set to be Sir Elton John.

The latest teaser video gives a number of clues, including a few bars of Sir Elton's smash hit, 'Bennie and the Jets'.

His signature 'E' with the star in the middle is also shown at multiple points during the thirty-second clip and at the end takes off mimicking a rocket. 

The music legend is already set to perform at the 3Arena in Dublin in December.

Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Pepper sprayed used by Gardaí after man assaulted security guard and smashed glass at Cork city pub

