Pepper sprayed used by Gardaí after man assaulted security guard and smashed glass at Cork city pub

A Mallow man took the law into his own hands on being put out of a pub in Cork city by assaulting a security man and smashing panes of glass with a crowbar.

31-year-old Paul Hennessy of 14 Upper Duhallow Park, Mallow, County Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage, producing a crowbar and assault causing harm to a security man at the premises.

Details of the incident were described in relation to the incident on November 18 2019.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused man brandished some kind of iron bar outside The Old Oak pub and he damaged glass panes near the entrance.

A security man said he was struck with a long metal object and that the man who struck him also broke two panes of glass.

Gardaí called to scene

Sgt. Davis said Paul Hennessy would not calm down and cooperate with gardaí and was repeatedly warned that pepper-spray would have to be used – and eventually it was used.

Sgt. Davis said the security man sustained soft tissue injuries.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He was in the licensed premises. He was requested to leave. He did not feel he was doing anything inappropriate.

“He realised his jacket was inside. There was an argument about retrieval of his jacket. As a consequence the guards were called.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He decided to take the law into his own hands and break windows of The Old Oak. That would ordinarily lead to a prison sentence.

"In his favour he did something about his drink problem and he paid compensation for the damage he caused. That keeps him out of jail. He paid €1,000 to the premises.”

Judge Kelleher then imposed a fine of €500 on him for the criminal damage.

On the charge of assault causing harm to the security man he said the defendant could do 200 hours of community service instead of five months in prison.

Finally, he was given a four-month suspended sentence for possession of the crowbar during the incident.

“You escaped jail on this occasion,” the judge said.