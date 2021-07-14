Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 07:56

Man due in court after large cocaine seizure in Cork suburb 

A man has been arrested after Gardaí in Cork seized an estimated €140,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Glanmire on Monday evening.

A man, in his late 30s, who was arrested by Gardaí in relation to a cocaine seizure of €140,000 on Monday in Glanmire has now been charged.

The cocaine was seized from a bag thrown on to the roadway near Glanmire on Monday night, during an operation conducted as part of Operation Tara. The man was arrested after the car he was driving was forced to a stop by Gardaí.

Gardaí intercepted the car on the M8 motorway, in an operation involving the Cork city divisional drugs unit and the district drugs unit attached to Anglesea Street.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle attempted to evade Gardaí and was observed discarding of a plastic bag by throwing it onto the central median grass verge of the roadway," a garda spokesman said.

"The suspect vehicle then made contact with an official Garda vehicle and came to a halt.

"No injuries were reported.” 

The driver of the car was arrested by Gardaí and taken to Mayfield garda station.

He will now appear before Cork District Court this morning at 10.30am.

