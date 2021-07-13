'Cases could go haywire again': Cork publican calls for indoor hospitality to be delayed by six weeks

A Cork publican has said he believes that the reopening of indoor hospitality should be delayed by six weeks and expressed his concern that Covid-19 cases “could go haywire again” under a premature reopening of the sector.

It comes as the Government announced plans for the return of indoor dining on Monday night and envisaged that the legislation will come into force sometime next week.

Brian O’Neill of the Tap Tavern in Kinsale said that while he is “very anxious to reopen”, he is worried that cases and hospitalisations could rise again.

“Around Christmas time the numbers were around the same as they are now, I know the hospital numbers are different, but they reopened indoor dining, not the pubs, and things went haywire.

“My fear is that the Government are being pressured by the lobby groups to reopen the bars, as much as we want to reopen but I think it will go haywire again as it did at Christmas time and at some point down the line they’ll say we have to close the pubs again or they could even say we’re the cause of it.

“We’ve been closed for 16 months and nobody in the country can say that a so-called wet pub is responsible for a single case of Covid in the country but if things go wrong my concern would be that they’ll say it’s the fault of the pubs and indoor dining and in fact, it wouldn’t be our fault at all, the fault will rest with the fact that the indications are there that the numbers could rise and rise severely,” he said.

Mr O’Neill said that while he has praised the Government throughout the pandemic for their decision to keep pubs closed in the interest of public health, they have now been “given an ultimatum by Nphet” and are running with it in what he described as a “purely political move”.

“If we could just hang on for another six weeks we’d get a million and a half more people vaccinated. 70% of the population have one shot and 55% have their two shots, we’d have 70% or 80% with two shots if we waited for another six months,” he said.

Echoing Mr O’Neill’s views in the Dáil on Tuesday was Solidarity TD Mick Barry who said that the legislation in relation to indoor dining is “being rushed through the Dáil, rushed through the Seanad, and rushed down to Áras an Uachtaráin”.

He said that civil liberties concerns are not being heeded and workers’ rights concerns are not being heeded and the voices being listened to are those of the publicans and the restaurateurs.

The Cork North-Central TD said that the proposals for reopening the industry are allowing people to be “discriminated against on grounds of health status” and that the two-tier proposals are “very divisive”.

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that there are choices facing Government and the Oireachtas and that if a decision not to reopen indoor hospitality is what people want, to “please articulate that”.

“Nphet are of the view that if we restrict it with a verifiable and enforcement approach to the vaccinated and to those who have recovered from Covid that that’s a safe way of doing it and that’s what the legislation reflects.

“So we’re doing this in the context of public health advice,” he said.

He said that there is “no desire to be divisive at all” but there is a desire “to protect” and that he does “not underestimate the Delta variant”.

“I think it’s very serious but we’re not similar to where we were prior to Christmas because we have substantial vaccination achieved already both with first doses and in terms of people who are fully vaccinated and this is about balance,” he said.

Mr Martin said, however, that “there are risks involved” and that the proposed route to reopening hospitality will require vigilance and adherence.

John O’Connor of An Spailpín Fánach in the city centre believes that allowing those vaccinated to dine indoors “brings us as close to normality as possible”.

He said that the next step is to get staff in bars and restaurants vaccinated also but that the proposals for reopening would “entice the people that probably weren’t going to get vaccinations to go and get them”.

“That stops them from going into restaurants and pubs unvaccinated and rightly so because it protects everybody then,” he said.

Owner of Nana’s on Douglas Street, Steven Hackett, said he is “still fearful” that the decision to postpone reopening will be made again.

Mr Hackett said he is not getting his hopes up until the reopening is confirmed and that even then it is “a guessing game” in terms of ordering stock as he has no way of knowing what the demand will be.

“I don’t think the breweries are going to be in a hurry to take stuff back this time, that’s another fear that we get two weeks worth of stock then they shut us down again and then you’re stuck with the stock because the breweries are going to say no we’re not taking it back because they’ve taken a hit as well,” he said.