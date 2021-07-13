Man who insulted Cork gardaí and urinated in patrol wagon jailed for four months

A young man who insulted gardaí as “pig bastards” later urinated in the back of garda patrol wagon.

Jonathan O’Driscoll of 23 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to a number of charges including causing criminal damage by urinating in the vehicle and engaging in threatening or insulting behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed him for four months at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said in mitigation, “He was placed in the police wagon. He told gardaí he was short taken. He did not mean this offence to be offensive. He held as long as he could and then could do no more. It was nature as opposed to an offensive act.”

Mr Buttimer said it also took quite a long time to get to the garda station.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the guard dealing with the case disagreed with that and said the defendant was arrested at Blarney Street and driven immediately to Gurranabraher garda station without any delay.

Garda Ross Broekhuizen was on duty just recently on July 11 at The Rise, Blarney Street, where gardaí dealt with a call in relation to disturbance.

The accused was highly intoxicated and was unsteady on his feet.

He was shouting, “F*** ye pig bastards. F*** ye all.”

There were members of the public present at the time.

“As he was being conveyed to Gurranabraher garda station after 11 p.m. he was seen standing up in the patrol van urinating against the door of the cell within the patrol van,” Sgt. Davis said.

In another incident also involving O’Driscoll, on February 24, 2019 at 11.30 p.m., Garda Dermot Crowley saw two men on Dominic Street.

“One of them began to move items around in his pockets on seeing the patrol car.

“Once informed he was going to be searched he removed suspected cannabis resin from his pocket, placed it in his mouth and fled,” Sgt. Davis said.

24-year-old Jonathan O’Driscoll admitted obstruction of the drugs search.

The total sentence of four months covered both incidents.