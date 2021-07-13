Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 19:02

Deputy CMO says basic public health measures 'still work' as Delta variant accounts for 80% of cases in Ireland

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

Breda Graham

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has encouraged people to continue to adhere to basic public health measures amid the continuing rise of Delta cases in Ireland.

It comes as an additional 589 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Tuesday.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 62 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 17 are in ICU.

Dr Glynn said that scientific evidence shows that Delta "is a much more transmissible variant of Covid-19" which now accounts for 80% of the cases reported in Ireland.

"This is a challenge that is facing all of Europe, but we know that the basic public health measures still work against this variant. 

Please continue to avoid crowds, wear a mask, manage your contacts, keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and if indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated.

“With incidence of the disease continuing to increase, the rapid identification of cases and outbreaks of Covid-19 is essential. 

"We are asking anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 to work with our contact tracers to identify all of your close contacts so that they, their families and colleagues can be protected. If you know you are a close contact of someone with Covid-19, or if you have any symptoms, stay at home and organise a free test as soon as possible," he said.

