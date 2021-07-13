Judge praises Cork graduates for Covid sacrifices

A SUPREME Court judge has commended young people for the sacrifices they have made throughout the Covid-19 at a University College Cork (UCC) conferring ceremony.

Addressing the graduating classes of 2021 during online conferring ceremonies today, Ms Justice Marie Baker expressed her gratitude to the young people of Ireland for the sacrifices they have made to protect her generation from the devastating impact of the virus.

Mary Dwan, Tipperary, Orla Gahan, Tipperary, Anna Johnson, Ballydavid, Co Kerry, Aoibheann Duggan and Aoife Danagher, Clare and Maebh Hennessy, Cork who all graduated with a BSc (Hons) Nursing (Children's & General-Integrated) at the Medicine and Health UCC Summer Graduation 2021. Picture Dan Linehan

“The first thing I want to do is to express my gratitude and the gratitude of my generation, and the generations close to me, for the sacrifices each of you has made personally and the sacrifices you have made collectively for the past 16 months in staying at home, preserving social distancing, not having the fun you might have had, not enjoying university life to the full,” she said.

“We recognise that your education has been disrupted, we recognise the sacrifices you have made, and we applaud you.

“We recognise the loss of possibilities of friendships, of social acquaintances and of the more informal opportunities for learning and for thinking that I certainly enjoyed at UCC and that were undoubtedly the bedrock of my adult personal and professional life.”

Ciara Walsh and her boyfriend Gordan Stwwart after she graduated with a Master of Social work at the Medicine and Health UCC Summer Graduation 2021. Picture Dan Linehan

Ms Justice Baker, who was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court in December 2019, is a graduate of UCC with an MA in Philosophy and BCLand the Honourable Society of King’s Inns (BL).

Graduands logged on to graduate

A total of 465 graduands from across UCC’s College of Arts, Celtic Studies & Social Sciences, College of Business and Law, College of Medicine and Health, and College of Science, Engineering and Food Science all logged on for the virtual conferring ceremonies on Tuesday.

Professor Mairead Kiely, Head of the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, UCC; Mary Buckley, Communications Manager for Kerry Group’s dairy business; Pat Murphy, CEO of Kerry Group’s dairy business; Professor John O’Halloran, Interim President, UCC; Jim Corbett, Food Institute UCC Director; and Dr Seamus O’Mahony, Academic Programme Director, UCC. Picture: Tomas Tyner, UCC.

Interim President Of UCC Prof John O’Halloran thanked graduands for their resilience, and their families for the support they provided throughout.

“The current pandemic has affected us all, but it has come at a particularly formative time in your lives,” he said.

“I think at any time to complete a degree is difficult, but at this time it is incredibly difficult, but you have endured. I thank you for your forbearance over the last year of your degree as we collectively navigated the space of online teaching and learning, online assessment.

“I have no doubt all of you at one time or another, particularly over the last year, had to dig deep and find new depths of your personal capacity, adaptability and resilience to complete your studies. You have persisted through very tough times and achieved something remarkable.”