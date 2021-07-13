'He always had a smile on his face': Tributes pour in following the death of Cork City Council's Tony Power

A WELL-KNOWN staff member who worked in Cork City Council’s Community, Culture and Placemaking Directorate has remembered as a “tremendously positive” person who leaves a “huge void” following his passing.

Tony Power, who especially worked in areas of integration and social inclusion, passed away suddenly on Monday.

As a mark of respect to Mr Power, Cork City Council’s full council meeting on Monday evening was suspended following the completion of some statutory business.

The suspension of the meeting was proposed by Fianna Fáil Cllr Fergal Dennehy and was unanimously agreed by councillors.

“As Chair of the LCDC I would like to extend our condolences to Tony’s family and to his colleagues in Community and Placemaking and his very wide circle of friends,” Mr Dennehy said.

“Tony was very much involved in integration before he took on the role of the LCDC and will be well known to many community and voluntary organisations throughout the city.

“I had a great relationship with Tony, not just through the LCDC but on a personal level as well,” he continued.

Mr Dennehy said he was “genuinely lost for words” after hearing the news of Mr Power’s passing.

He said he was “such a young man” who will be “such a loss to Cork City Council”.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher lauded Mr Power’s diligence.

He said he was someone who “always had a smile on his face” and would “go out of his way” to help in any way he could.

“On behalf of Cork City Council, on behalf of Cork city in my capacity as Lord Mayor, we send our deepest condolences to Tony Power’s family.”

Sinn Féin Cllr Mick Nugent said Mr Power was always a “good ally for councillors” and praised him for his community work.

“I think most recently he would be very much associated with the Sanctuary Runners.

“I think he had been promoting that and pushing that from the start.

“It started in Cork and now it’s gone international as seen there recently with the marathon and I think that will only be part of his legacy,” Mr Nugent said.

Former Lord Mayor, Fine Gael Cllr Joe Kavanagh said Mr Power “embraced local communities, local organisations, and made people feel part of their city” while his party colleague Cllr Garret Kelleher said Mr Power was a “tremendously positive person to deal with”.

“Nothing was ever a problem,” he said.

Independent Cllr Kieran McCarthy lauded him as a “powerhouse” while Former Lord Mayor and Independent Cllr Mick Finn said Mr Power leaves a “huge void” and one that will be “very hard to fill”.