Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 14:36

Jail for Cork man caught in possession of a stolen driver’s licence

Jail for Cork man caught in possession of a stolen driver’s licence

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the prison term on Nolan, who had previous convictions including three counts of burglary and one for theft.

Liam Heylin

A young man who was caught in possession of a stolen driver’s licence was jailed for four months.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Kalim Nolan of Mourne Abbey, The Glen, Cork, was searched in relation to another matter at Old Youghal Road, Cork, on April 2 2020.

In the course of that search a driver’s licence was found in the name of another person. On investigation it was later established that this had been stolen from a vehicle.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the licence came into Nolan’s possession but he had nothing to do with the theft of it. He pleaded guilty to the charge of handling stolen property.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the prison term on Nolan, who had previous convictions including three counts of burglary and one for theft.

More in this section

Cocaine worth 140k seized in Cork after driver attempts to evade Gardaí on motorway  Cocaine worth 140k seized in Cork after driver attempts to evade Gardaí on motorway 
Up to 50 new jobs to be created following acquisition of Cork-based company Up to 50 new jobs to be created following acquisition of Cork-based company
‘We’re all on a high’: Elation as Cork rescue horse has double victory at summer show ‘We’re all on a high’: Elation as Cork rescue horse has double victory at summer show
cork courtcork crime
Reward offered for 18-year-old Gypsy's return

Reward offered for 18-year-old Gypsy's return

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more