Jail for Cork man caught in possession of a stolen driver’s licence

A young man who was caught in possession of a stolen driver’s licence was jailed for four months.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Kalim Nolan of Mourne Abbey, The Glen, Cork, was searched in relation to another matter at Old Youghal Road, Cork, on April 2 2020.

In the course of that search a driver’s licence was found in the name of another person. On investigation it was later established that this had been stolen from a vehicle.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the licence came into Nolan’s possession but he had nothing to do with the theft of it. He pleaded guilty to the charge of handling stolen property.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the prison term on Nolan, who had previous convictions including three counts of burglary and one for theft.