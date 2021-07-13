‘We’re all on a high’: Elation as Cork rescue horse has double victory at summer show

A rescue horse who was taken into the care of animal welfare organisation My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR) Cork at just a year old after suffering neglect has won not one but two awards at Cork Summer Show.

MLHR Jensen, who was adopted from the charity a year and a half ago by Kelsie Montague won first in his class at Cork Summer Show on Sunday and went on to win the prestigious award of overall champion in the final rescue class.

He was one of two horses rescued by MLHR to emerge victorious at the show.

MLHR Ben, recently adopted, also took home the top prize in the under 138cm rescue class.

MLHR Cork volunteer Kelly Mellerick said the volunteers were "on a high" after receiving the good news about Jensen and Ben.

"There has been so much work that has gone into Ben and Jensen," she said.

MLHR Ben with Ethan O'Sullivan. Ben won first in the under 138cm rescue class.

"Jensen would be adopted about a year and a half now.

"He was only about a year old coming into us and then Ben was adopted only a few months ago, but he was actually with us for four and a half years.

"He came into us as a very small, sick foal.

"Both of them came out of the pound."

Once an animal comes into the care of MLHR, the charity guards over them for life and strong links are maintained with the adopters.

Speaking to The Echo Kelly encouraged anyone considering getting a horse to "adopt don't shop" to give unwanted, neglected and abused animals the chance to have a life worth living.

She moved to congratulate all the winners at Cork Summer Show.

"Unfortunately this year we couldn’t go [to the Cork Summer Show] because only the competitors were allowed at the grounds but we were so, so pleased to hear the good news.

"We put so much work into the horses as do their adopters that it’s lovely to reap these rewards," Kelly said.

She said that MLHR was "well represented" at the summer show by a number of other rescue horses who were entered into the competition.

These included MLHR Comet, MLHR Evie, MLHR Pax and MLHR Prya.