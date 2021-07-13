Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 11:45

Reward offered for 18-year-old Gypsy's return

Gypsy, an 18-year-old dog missing from north Cork

Ann Murphy

A NORTH Cork family is offering a reward for their 18-year-old dog, believed to have been stolen.

Amanda Buckley from between Liscarroll and Lisgriffin, said that family pet Gypsy, a Shih Tzu who will turn 19 years old in September, was last seen at around 1.20am last Wednesday morning.

She said: “We left her out to go to the toilet at around 1.20am. She usually comes back and scratches the door to get back in after a few minutes but she literally vanished.” Amanda and other family members searched everywhere for Gypsy but to no avail.

The family now believes the dog has been stolen.

Amanda said: “Our hearts are broken. She is a family pet. My grandfather bought her for us in 2002. He died six years ago and his anniversary was on Saturday.” She stressed that Gypsy is an old dog and is no good to anyone else in terms of value because of her age.

The family is desperate to find her.

Anyone with information can contact Amanda on 087 2693205.

