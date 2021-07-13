Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 11:19

Cocaine worth 140k seized in Cork after driver attempts to evade Gardaí on motorway 

"The suspect vehicle made contact with an official Garda vehicle and came to a halt." 

A SUSPECTED €140,000 of cocaine has been seized from a bag thrown on to the roadway near Glanmire last night, during an operation conducted as part of Operation Tara.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and is currently in custody, after the car he was driving was forced to a stop by Gardaí.  

Gardaí intercepted a car on the M8 motorway at Glanmire last night at around 11.25pm, in an operation involving the Cork city divisional drugs unit and the district drugs unit attached to Anglesea Street.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle attempted to evade Gardaí and was observed discarding of a plastic bag by throwing it onto the central median grass verge of the roadway," a garda spokesman said.
"The suspect vehicle then made contact with an official Garda vehicle and came to a halt. 

"No injuries were reported.”

 The driver of the car, a man in his late 30s, was arrested by Gardaí and taken to Mayfield garda station. 

He is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 this morning.

The discarded plastic bag was retrieved and searched by Gardaí. During the course of this search, €140,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

