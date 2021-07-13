Cobh & Harbour Chamber and the Port of Cork to hold joint workshop on cruise tourism

Cobh and Harbour Chamber and the Port of Cork will jointly host an online cruise tourism workshop on Thursday morning aimed at those in the tourism industry.

The workshop is an opportunity to hear about the global cruise industry as destinations and ports emerge from the pandemic, and the planned return of cruises to Cork in 2022.

It is also an opportunity for local businesses to explore ways of developing new shore excursions that can be sold to potential cruise passengers coming to Cork.

Key speakers will include Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer Port of Cork, Niamh McCarthy MD of Excursions Ireland, Captain Michael McCarthy Chair of Cruise Europe, Jackie Coakley Cobh Tourism and Seamus Heaney Pure Cork/Visit Cork.

While cruise bookings are strong for 2022, the Port of Cork is cautiously optimistic that a resumption can happen once all necessary return protocols are in place.

"Cruise tourism took a massive hit during the pandemic both locally and globally," Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork said.

"We are nonetheless optimistic that cruise will return to Cork in 2022, and we must now focus on developing a return to cruise protocol that will satisfy the Department of Transport, Port Health, Cruise Lines, Shore Excursion providers, and local business and communities.

"This really is a combined effort from all parties to ensure the safe return and this cruise workshop is the first step in working together."

Those interested in attending the free online workshop, taking place on Thursday from 9:30am to 10:30am can register via www.cobhharbourchamber.ie/events