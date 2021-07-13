Cork man accused of stabbing another man, severing an artery, after they used social media to arrange to meet 

A young Cork man accused of stabbing another men in the leg – severing an artery – after they arranged by Snapchat to meet in the afternoon has been granted bail in the High Court.

David Burke appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison for the adjournment of his case.

He had been refused bail initially when he applied at Cork District Court.

However, defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused had since succeeded in getting bail at the High Court. The accused has not yet taken up that bail as the High Court requires the fulfilment of certain conditions.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until August 4 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detective Garda Pat Connery of Togher garda station who objected to Burke’s initial bail application, said, “It is alleged that at 4pm (Monday May 10) he took a knife from his home and went to the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road and met Luke Hayes whom he knew.

“There was a fight between the two and Mr Burke stabbed him in the leg cutting an artery. An ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.

“Gardaí went to Mr Burke’s house and he was caught with blood-stained clothing and there was a blood-stained knife at his home.”

The detective said there was CCTV coverage of the alleged assault and there was also coverage of it on a mobile phone and on a dash-cam.

Det. Garda Connery said it was alleged the defendant and injured party contacted each other through Snapchat.

“Gardaí are fearful a similar incident could occur between the two persons,” he said.

30-year-old David Burke of Mount Carmel, Glasheen Road, Cork, faces a charge of assault causing harm to Luke Hayes and possession of a knife. The injured party is also aged around 30.