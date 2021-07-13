Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 09:56

Up to 50 new jobs to be created following acquisition of Cork-based company

From left to right: Chris Mee – Managing Director of CM Group; Mairead McCarthy – General Manager of The Food Safety Company; Thomas Davy – CEO of Erisbeg; Tim O’Brien – Finance Manager of CM Group; Mary Daly – Non Executive Director

Maeve Lee

CORK-based Food Safety Company has been acquired by Chris Mee Group (CMG), with up to 50 additional jobs to be created in 2021.

The Cork-based Food Safety Company (FSC) has been acquired by Chris Mee Group (CMG), a fellow Erisbeg Partners portfolio company and has now formally been added to the CMG organisation.

Following the acquisition, CMG is expecting to recruit 30 to 50 additional highly skilled staff and is anticipating revenue growth for the group in 2021 of over 50%.

CMG is also currently embarking on a recruitment drive to increase its core staff and contractor numbers.

Most of these jobs will be based in the Dublin and Cork regions.

The group said it is currently in discussions with several other companies in the EHS and related sectors, with more acquisition announcements expected this year.

Based in Little Island, FSC is a leading provider of food safety, health and safety and hygiene compliance services in Ireland.

The company specialises in the delivery of high-quality services in the healthcare, retail, food manufacturing and other sectors.

It was previously owned by well-known food safety specialist, Mary Daly who will continue to work with the company in a senior advisory role, while Mairead McCarthy will remain in place as General Manager.

Mairead McCarthy, General Manager of the Food Safety Company said that by integrating the company into CMG, they will be in a better position to provide a more holistic service to their combined clients.

“I look forward to working with my new colleagues at CMG as we continue to expand and grow in Ireland and in international markets.” 

Chris Mee, Managing Director of Chris Mee Group, in welcoming the FSC and its staff to the Group said: “This is another key strategic move for CMG that will further support our clients’ growing requirements in our sector.

“We have an overall strategy of rapid acquisition of professionally run environment, health and safety (EHS) and related companies to allow carefully planned consolidation in our highly fragmented market sector.” 

Further information is available on the Chris Mee Group website.

MTU secures €200k in EU funding to boost innovation and entrepreneurship

