Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 21:03

Plans for phased reopening of indoor hospitality agreed by Government

Cabinet has approved legislation for the resumption of indoor hospitality for people with evidence of vaccination or those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the previous six months.

An exact date for the reopening of indoor hospitality to these cohorts has yet to be clarified, but the Government has said its intention is to allow the sector to open "as soon as practicable".

This will be dependent on the passage of the Bill through the Houses of the Oireachtas over the coming days and the submission to the President for signature.

Talks in relation to the return of indoor dining have been ongoing for the past two weeks between Government officials and the hospitality industry.

The lifting of restrictions on indoor dining was initially scheduled for July 5, but the rapid spread of the Delta variant internationally and modelling of the potential impacts on public health in Ireland led to NPHET advising a more cautious approach to reopening.

Under the plan agreed by Government today, members of the public will be able to avail of indoor services on the presentation of verifiable evidence of vaccination or immunity status. 

The Government’s new Digital Covid Certificates (DCC), which Ireland and other EU countries are implementing, can be used by members of the public as evidence of being fully vaccinated, or other medical documentation, which will be set out in guidelines in the coming days.

For visitors to Ireland outside the EU, including the US, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a nationally certified equivalent can be used for the purposes of verifying the vaccination or immunity status of such persons, in line with agreed Government policy on international travel.

Children under-18 accompanied by a vaccinated or recovered adult parent or guardian can also be admitted for indoor services.

As fully vaccinated and recovered non-residents will be mixing with vaccinated and unvaccinated residents and workers in hotels, full social distancing measures will continue in hotels.

Pub, restaurant and café operators and hotels will be required to comply with the Government’s Work Safely protocol for the protection of workers and public health, social distancing. 

Detailed operational guidelines for reopening are due to be published by Fáilte Ireland in the coming days.

Following agreement by Government today of the required legal underpinning for the phased reopening of indoor hospitality and for a system of verification, compliance and enforcement, the Minister for Health will present the amending legislation to the Houses of the Oireachtas in the coming days.

The Government has also agreed to give further consideration to the use of PCR and rapid antigen testing in further phases of lifting of restrictions. 

The Government’s new Expert Advisory Group on Rapid Testing, Chaired by Professor Mary Horgan will be asked to provide appropriate guidance.

600 new Covid cases are confirmed

