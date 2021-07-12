Cork taxi drivers rally to raise funds for colleague who had leg amputated 

A TAXI driver who spent years advocating for wheelchair users said it came as a huge shock to have his leg amputated after noticing what appeared to be an innocent cut on his foot.

Bobby Lynch, a spokesperson for the Cork Taxi Council, had previously hit out at drivers refusing to transport passengers with wheelchairs. Now, the 61-year-old said he empathises even more with those affected as he comes to terms with a new way of life.

The Cork man is currently availing of a wheelchair to move around while he waits for a prosthetic to be fitted.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM, Mr Lynch explained how his life took a devastating turn after years of battling diabetes.

"I thought it was all over," he told Neil Prendeville.

"It was a bit of a shock. I wanted to get it over with. As soon as the leg was taken the pain left. The worst part of this was that my family couldn't come to see me but two days before they took the leg we were all informed about what they were going to do and how the recovery would be when they took the leg."

He recalled seeing his grandchildren through the hospital window.

"I wasn't allowed any visitors but there was one stage where my grandkids were outside the window. I didn't realise that you can see out of it but you can't see in. At least I got to see them even though I didn't get to talk to them."

He praised his friends and family who have been supporting him through the difficult time.

"I'm in a wheelchair which is rough. It's very hard because I'm confined to the house. I didn't expect to be inside the hospital and have my leg taken away. I have a great circle of friends and that's what got me through."

Bobby also spoke to The Echo about his previous work advocating for people with disabilities.

"I fought when the taxi drivers refusing to do wheelchair work were being given grants," he told The Echo. "They didn't want to cater for jobs with wheelchairs because it took up more of their time. Being in the situation that I'm in now I can fully feel the disappointment of those people who were affected."

He acknowledged the part Cork University Hospital staff played in helping him stay strong.

"I didn't answer my phone to anyone. I suppose I was in shock and found it hard to believe what was happening. Hospitals are lonely places. Only for the CUH staff I'm not sure I would have coped. They were great people and I looked forward to them coming as there nobody else to talk to bar the person in the bed next to your own."

Taxi drivers in Cork have rallied around to raise funds through a Go Fund Me page for adaptions to Bobby's car and house.

