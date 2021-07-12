Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 19:15

600 new Covid cases are confirmed

600 new Covid cases are confirmed

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said Tuesday marks 500 days since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Ireland.

PA Reporters

There have been an additional 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

As of 8am on Monday, there were 64 people in hospitals, of whom 16 were in intensive care units.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said Tuesday marks 500 days since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Ireland.

“We have come a long way together on this difficult journey and sacrificed much in our collective effort to limit the transmission of this disease,” Dr Holohan said.

“As we approach our five-millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, we have great hope for our future.

“Our vaccination programme is working, the levels of protection in the community against the virus are increasing daily and those who are fully vaccinated should feel safe to increase their social contacts and to take advantage of new freedoms, while continuing to make positive public health choices in their daily routine.

“We have come so far – and I know it is hard to continue to adhere to the public health measures – but our continued individual effort is needed to minimise the risk of the Delta variant, a highly transmissible strain that poses a significant threat to the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“We are currently experiencing a worrying increase in incidence in daily case numbers, particularly in the 16-29 age group.

“If you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, you need to maintain a high degree of caution in your activities this summer.

“It is essential for you to avoid crowds, carefully manage your contacts, wear your mask, keep a safe distance from others and take the vaccine when it is offered.”

Read More

Covid incidence in Cork significantly below national average 

More in this section

Indoor dining to reopen on phased basis as Taoiseach rejects England’s approach Indoor dining to reopen on phased basis as Taoiseach rejects England’s approach
Noel and Kathy Blair 12Jul pic3 Teen who committed violent disorder outside party where Cameron Blair was murdered has become 'pariah' in his community, court hears
Scott O Connor FILE pic1 Jail for teenager who brandished knife and was 'clearly threatening violence' at house where Cameron Blair was killed
#covid-19coronavirus
Husband and wife handed suspended jail terms over assault on couple outside Cork pub

Husband and wife handed suspended jail terms over assault on couple outside Cork pub

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more