600 new Covid cases are confirmed

There have been an additional 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

As of 8am on Monday, there were 64 people in hospitals, of whom 16 were in intensive care units.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said Tuesday marks 500 days since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Ireland.

“We have come a long way together on this difficult journey and sacrificed much in our collective effort to limit the transmission of this disease,” Dr Holohan said.

“As we approach our five-millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, we have great hope for our future.

“Our vaccination programme is working, the levels of protection in the community against the virus are increasing daily and those who are fully vaccinated should feel safe to increase their social contacts and to take advantage of new freedoms, while continuing to make positive public health choices in their daily routine.

“We have come so far – and I know it is hard to continue to adhere to the public health measures – but our continued individual effort is needed to minimise the risk of the Delta variant, a highly transmissible strain that poses a significant threat to the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“We are currently experiencing a worrying increase in incidence in daily case numbers, particularly in the 16-29 age group.

“If you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, you need to maintain a high degree of caution in your activities this summer.

“It is essential for you to avoid crowds, carefully manage your contacts, wear your mask, keep a safe distance from others and take the vaccine when it is offered.”