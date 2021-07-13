Rate of suicide in Traveller community is cause for concern, says Cork advocate

THE rate of suicide among the Traveller community is a cause for concern at present, according to an advocate for the community in Cork.

Breda O’Donoghue of the Traveller Visibility Group says that the issue is concerning across the country at the moment.

She was speaking as the issue of mental health in the Traveller community is set to be discussed at the Oireachtas Sub Committee on Mental Health today.

The suicide rate among Traveller men is seven times higher than settled men.

Ms O’Donoghue said there is a complex list of reasons why suicide rates are high in the community.

She said the recent legislation ensuring that Traveller history and culture becomes an obligatory part of the primary and secondary school curriculum will be very positive for young Travellers.

She said: “We have a high proportion of children in our community leaving school early and having nothing to do.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, representatives of Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre will contribute.

Cathaoirleach of the Committee Senator Frances Black said: “The pandemic and the public health restrictions imposed in response to Covid-19 have led to reported increases in stress, worry, anxiety and depression across all section of the population. Prior to the pandemic a high rate of mental health illness and suicide within Traveller community was reported.

"It is of huge concern that the pandemic may be adding to this crisis. The Sub-Committee welcomes [today's] engagement to discuss how mental health within the Traveller Community has been impacted by Covid-19, the impact public health measures like cocooning, isolation and social distancing has had on mental health within this community and the mental health services and supports needed to address demand.”