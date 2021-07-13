Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 07:00

Rate of suicide in Traveller community is cause for concern, says Cork advocate

Rate of suicide in Traveller community is cause for concern, says Cork advocate

The suicide rate among Traveller men is seven times higher than settled men. File image.

THE rate of suicide among the Traveller community is a cause for concern at present, according to an advocate for the community in Cork.

Breda O’Donoghue of the Traveller Visibility Group says that the issue is concerning across the country at the moment.

She was speaking as the issue of mental health in the Traveller community is set to be discussed at the Oireachtas Sub Committee on Mental Health today. 

The suicide rate among Traveller men is seven times higher than settled men.

Ms O’Donoghue said there is a complex list of reasons why suicide rates are high in the community. 

She said the recent legislation ensuring that Traveller history and culture becomes an obligatory part of the primary and secondary school curriculum will be very positive for young Travellers.

She said: “We have a high proportion of children in our community leaving school early and having nothing to do.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, representatives of Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre will contribute.

Cathaoirleach of the Committee Senator Frances Black said: “The pandemic and the public health restrictions imposed in response to Covid-19 have led to reported increases in stress, worry, anxiety and depression across all section of the population. Prior to the pandemic a high rate of mental health illness and suicide within Traveller community was reported.

"It is of huge concern that the pandemic may be adding to this crisis. The Sub-Committee welcomes [today's] engagement to discuss how mental health within the Traveller Community has been impacted by Covid-19, the impact public health measures like cocooning, isolation and social distancing has had on mental health within this community and the mental health services and supports needed to address demand.”

Read More

'We need to stop burying our heads in the sand': Cork's Lord Mayor on need to address causes of addiction

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Woman jailed for her part in violent incident in Cork city
Alcohol Drinking - Stock Plans for phased reopening of indoor hospitality agreed by Government
Plans to create thousands of additional plots at Cork graveyard Plans to create thousands of additional plots at Cork graveyard
Cork grandmother jailed for 90 days for repeated facemask offences

Cork grandmother jailed for 90 days for repeated facemask offences

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more