Cork County Council holds country's first blended council meeting 

CORK County Council became the first local authority in the country to host a blended council meeting, facilitating both online and on-site attendees at Monday's meeting.

Following the completion of a series of upgrade works on Cork County Hall’s Council Chamber, the council meeting saw a blended approach.

Amongst the works was an audio-visual upgrade to enable meeting participants to share high-definition content with attendees within the council chamber together with remote attendees.

Further enhancing the remote and blended meetings, a camera system was introduced which can automatically select and reflect a speaker for remote attendees.

Welcoming the completion of the upgrade, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey stated that the enhancements to the council chamber “serve the timely function of facilitating social distancing requirements, adherence with public health guidelines and future means of operation without friction to our role in leading the development of Cork County”.

He added: “Such innovative means of operation are reflective of our approach in leading by example in terms of service delivery.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: “Speaking as a representative of the people of Cork County, and on behalf of my fellow councillors who represent the interests of their communities countywide, I am delighted to see the completion of these upgrade works.

“Our chamber and our meetings are now even more accessible and more inclusive. This new suite will streamline the sharing of information in the council chamber and marks a significant step forward for local politics in Cork County.”

The upgraded chamber hosted its first meeting on Monday with 20 attendees onsite and others joining remotely.