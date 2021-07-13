Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 07:00

MTU secures €200k in EU funding to boost innovation and entrepreneurship

MTU is participating in the pilot programme as a partner in the HEADLINES project. Picture Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

Munster Technological University (MTU) has secured €200,000 in EU funding through a pilot programme that aims to boost innovation and entrepreneurship at institutional level in higher education institutions.

A total of 750 partner organisations and associated partners, from academic and non-academic organisations in 26 EU member states and 10 non-EU countries, submitted 64 project applications for the pilot programme, of which 24 projects were approved.

The HEInnovate programme, which is funded by the independent EU body, the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), has the main objective of increasing European sustainable growth and creating jobs by bringing together leading organisations from business, education and research to form dynamic cross-border partnerships.

MTU is participating in the pilot programme as a partner in the HEADLINES project, which is led by the University of Burgos in Northern Spain and comprises a consortium of partner organisations from Poland, Finland, Ireland, Spain and the UK.

President of MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack, said: “The involvement of MTU in the HeInnovate HEADLINES project directly reflects the new university’s core objective of producing highly educated graduates, who possess a strong ethos of innovation and entrepreneurship, while also supporting enterprise development and job creation across the South West Region of Ireland.”

It is expected that MTU’s participation in the programme will open up a wealth of connections abroad, providing an opportunity for the university to build its international reach in education, research, entrepreneurship and enterprise development.

MTU will be joining an elite group of 291 Higher Education Institution (HEI) partners taking part in the programme, located across 26 EU Member States.

Working within the partnerships, there will also be 103 companies, research institutes and public bodies participating as key members of regional knowledge triangles.

The HEADLINE project which commences in late July will run for two years, by which time the project will have supported 33 start-ups/scale-ups; delivered training to 1,510 students, 143 academic staff and 106 non-academic staff; and provided mentorship for 260 students, 89 academic staff and 45 non-academic staff.

