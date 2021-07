Cork driver arrested for driving at dangerous speed in rural area 

A driver in Cork was arrested at the weekend and is facing a court appearance after Gardaí detected him or her driving at more than 115 miles per hour.

"Gardaí detected a vehicle travelling at a speed of 189km/h yesterday (Saturday) evening near Ballinhassig, County Cork," Gardaí said on Twitter, while sharing an image of the speed gun.

"The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and has since been charged."