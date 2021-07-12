Cork girl bags top prize in national sustainability colouring competition

A 12-year-old from Midleton has bagged the top prize in Lidl Ireland’s national sustainability colouring competition.

Lidl Ireland today revealed local aspiring artist, Huda Shareef, as a winner of their national sustainability colouring competition.

Handpicked from more than 3,000 entries, 12-year-old Huda’s winning design will feature on a special edition batch of Lidl Ireland’s reusable shopping bags made with 100% recycled plastic.

Huda’s sustainability-focused design is one of five set to appear on the special edition reusable bag range, which will be available across all 210 Lidl stores throughout the island of Ireland from August.

Congratulating Huda on her win, Daniel Kelly, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Lidl Ireland, said: “We are incredibly proud to be leading the way in sustainability in the Irish retail space.”

"This initiative alone will see the elimination of 6.3 million ‘bags for life’ from circulation on the island of Ireland each year."

“With that in mind, we were delighted to see our recent competition spark the all-important conversation around sustainability and would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who entered the competition."

He extended a "huge congratulations" to the five carefully chosen winners whose designs will feature on the 100% recycled plastic reusable bags.

Earlier this year, Lidl Ireland hosted the national competition to help launch its new reusable shopping bags made from 100% recycled plastic and to spark the conversation around the over-reliance on plastic.

The competition called on budding artists from across the country to create a unique design for the reusable shopping bags with a focus on the theme of sustainability.

Entrants were encouraged to submit a drawing, sketch or painting of what one of the R’s of Sustainability means to them – choosing from the theme ‘reduce’, ‘reuse’ or ‘recycle’.