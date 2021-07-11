Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 22:24

Man taken to hospital after kayak capsized in Cork

Man taken to hospital after kayak capsized in Cork

Youghal RNLI fwas tasked to the incident. File picture. Photo credit Mark Nolan

A man was taken to hospital after his kayak capsized while out on water in east Cork today.

Youghal RNLI was tasked to a report of a person in the water near Knockadoon at around 3.30pm.

The volunteer crew arrived on scene and discovered two kayakers.

In a post on social media, Youghal RNLI said that one of the kayakers had capsized the kayak and had been in the water for some time.

The casualty had just managed to climb back onto the kayak as the lifeboat arrived.

The two people and the kayaks were brought safely onboard the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat, it said.

"Once onboard the crew, who are trained in casualty care, assessed both people and found the person who had been in the water to be suffering from severe hypothermia.

"The other person did not require medical assistance," it added. 

It said the lifeboat quickly returned to the RNLI station where the Youghal Coast Guard unit was waiting to take over the care.

The casualty was then transferred to Cork University Hospital, it added. 

Speaking after the call out Lou Stepney, Youghal RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘We wish the gentleman from today’s call out a speedy and full recovery. In this case, the kayakers were able to use a mobile phone they had with them to alert the Coast guard on 112/999. They were also both wearing buoyancy aids which offered a level of protection when he found himself in the water, both these factors led to a successful outcome this afternoon”.

The crew today included Helm: Jason Ansboro, Joe O'Connor, Jack Nolan and Kevin Daly. 

Read More

Castletownbere RNLI rescue injured yachtsman off Bere Island

More in this section

Covid incidence in Cork significantly below national average  Covid incidence in Cork significantly below national average 
Garda taken to hospital following collision in Cork Garda taken to hospital following collision in Cork
Castletownbere RNLI rescue injured yachtsman off Bere Island Castletownbere RNLI rescue injured yachtsman off Bere Island
Man due in court following seizure of €160k of  cannabis in Cork

Man due in court following seizure of €160k of  cannabis in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more