Man taken to hospital after kayak capsized in Cork

A man was taken to hospital after his kayak capsized while out on water in east Cork today.

Youghal RNLI was tasked to a report of a person in the water near Knockadoon at around 3.30pm.

The volunteer crew arrived on scene and discovered two kayakers.

In a post on social media, Youghal RNLI said that one of the kayakers had capsized the kayak and had been in the water for some time.

The casualty had just managed to climb back onto the kayak as the lifeboat arrived.

The two people and the kayaks were brought safely onboard the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat, it said.

"Once onboard the crew, who are trained in casualty care, assessed both people and found the person who had been in the water to be suffering from severe hypothermia.

"The other person did not require medical assistance," it added.

It said the lifeboat quickly returned to the RNLI station where the Youghal Coast Guard unit was waiting to take over the care.

The casualty was then transferred to Cork University Hospital, it added.

Speaking after the call out Lou Stepney, Youghal RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘We wish the gentleman from today’s call out a speedy and full recovery. In this case, the kayakers were able to use a mobile phone they had with them to alert the Coast guard on 112/999. They were also both wearing buoyancy aids which offered a level of protection when he found himself in the water, both these factors led to a successful outcome this afternoon”.

The crew today included Helm: Jason Ansboro, Joe O'Connor, Jack Nolan and Kevin Daly.