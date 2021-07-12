Number of offenders granted release before spending single night in prison

One source said: “The revolving door system is back.”
In the female prison in Limerick on Wednesday, there were 27 inmates in a facility that has a capacity for 28.
There were 22 offenders on temporary release.
In recent weeks, women have been transported to Limerick from courts in Cork, processed and then granted temporary release immediately, without serving even one night in the prison.
In other cases, offenders have spent as little as two or three nights in prison out of sentences of a number of months.
Meanwhile, in Cork prison, there were 71 people on temporary release, while there were 258 in custody in the 296-inmate facility.